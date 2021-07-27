PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 10,049 Shares

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 41,185 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. PBF Logistics LP has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.02.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 62.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $856,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBFX. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.