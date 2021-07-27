PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 167.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PDC Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,543 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 39,569 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

PDCE stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

