Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 196.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 913,100 shares valued at $101,899,388. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

