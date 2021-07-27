Pendal Group Limited Buys New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 502,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,781,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after buying an additional 124,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. 14,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,108. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

