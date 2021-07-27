Pendal Group Limited Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.36 on Tuesday, reaching $366.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570,280. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $375.33. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,331,470 shares of company stock worth $775,917,363. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

