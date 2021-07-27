Pendal Group Limited Has $115.14 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658,919 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises approximately 1.1% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $115,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,293.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 443,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 442,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,374,110. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

