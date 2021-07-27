Pendal Group Limited Has $218.03 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 768,294 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.54% of Sempra Energy worth $218,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.14. 5,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,985. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

