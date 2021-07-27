Pendal Group Limited Has $96.93 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,897 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $96,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 124.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. 20,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

