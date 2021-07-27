Pendal Group Limited Trims Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,007 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 271,714 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.85% of Cree worth $105,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

CREE stock traded down $5.30 on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. 30,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,191. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

