Penn National Gaming, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.17.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.89 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

