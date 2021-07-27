Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

PVAC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 5,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,931. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

