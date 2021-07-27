Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,123 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,479 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 75.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,867 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 60,549 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,317,000. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 12,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,538 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.30.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

