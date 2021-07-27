PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.00. 12,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.05. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $110.99 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.69.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

