Petix & Botte Co Buys 877 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 209,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.08. 98,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,018. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $106.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

