Petix & Botte Co Has $920,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,092 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 126,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

