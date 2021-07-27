Petix & Botte Co Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Petix & Botte Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after acquiring an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $169.24. 1,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

