Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Pharming Group stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

