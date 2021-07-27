PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 239,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

