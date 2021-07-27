Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PSX opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

