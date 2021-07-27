Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 779 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 774.33 ($10.12).

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHNX shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price for the company.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PHNX traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 683 ($8.92). The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,590. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 649.20 ($8.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,157.04. The company has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.