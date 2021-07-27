Physicians Financial Services Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 79,523 shares of company stock worth $4,817,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.59. 45,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

