PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 497.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, BOCOM International cut shares of PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCCY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. 6,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

