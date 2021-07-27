PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00104323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00127250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.40 or 1.00059622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.66 or 0.00813633 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

