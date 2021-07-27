Pinterest (PINS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PINS opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,274.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.42.
In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,450 shares of company stock valued at $71,796,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.
