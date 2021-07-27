Pinterest (PINS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,274.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.42.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,450 shares of company stock valued at $71,796,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.