Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.66 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $144.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

