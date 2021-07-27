Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

RRC opened at $15.99 on Monday. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

