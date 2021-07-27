Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.14.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $68.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

