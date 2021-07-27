Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COG. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

COG stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

