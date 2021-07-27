Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PBI opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.78 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

