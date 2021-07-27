PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.84. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Several research firms have commented on PJT. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

