Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.26.

Shares of PLUG opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.05. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

