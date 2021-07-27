Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 137,931 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JWN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

