Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 137,931 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JWN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
