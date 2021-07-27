Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 108.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 489,750 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,503,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,078,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

