Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

