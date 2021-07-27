Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 21,941 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,941 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Domtar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domtar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

