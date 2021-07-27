Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 297,853 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 84.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 297,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after buying an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $61,911,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $73,427,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after buying an additional 574,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $36,332,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.35. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

