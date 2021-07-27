Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.350-$9.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.35-9.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris stock traded down $9.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.17. 42,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

