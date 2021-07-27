Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POAHY. HSBC downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 362,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,863. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.