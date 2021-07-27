Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. Post reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POST. increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

