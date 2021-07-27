Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. Post reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Post.
Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:POST opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
