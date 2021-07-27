PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.79.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.