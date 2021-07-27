Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given a C$39.43 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on POW. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.49.
POW opened at C$39.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$26.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.45 and a 12 month high of C$40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.32.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
