Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given a C$39.43 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on POW. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.49.

POW opened at C$39.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$26.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.45 and a 12 month high of C$40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.32.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

