PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.PPG Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.400-$7.600 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.86. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

