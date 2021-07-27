Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.22.

PD opened at C$43.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

