Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Up to $33.33

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $35.36. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 519 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,277. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

