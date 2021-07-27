Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 78,621 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $73,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $206,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,562 shares of company stock worth $10,591,654. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

