Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,037 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.58% of Open Lending worth $26,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $58,118,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $46,906,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $46,214,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

