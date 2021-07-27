Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,078,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,033,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.

NYSE:ANET opened at $377.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $381.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.