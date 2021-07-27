Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $24.42 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $10,530,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 108,368 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,562 shares of company stock worth $10,591,654. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

