Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $29.96 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 61.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,652 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $29,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

