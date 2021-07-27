Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.83% of Pacira BioSciences worth $25,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.21.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

